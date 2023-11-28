US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

