US Bancorp DE Trims Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

