US Bancorp DE Sells 645 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

