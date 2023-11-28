US Bancorp DE Sells 2,099 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

