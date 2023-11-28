US Bancorp DE Sells 2,028 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 41.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 611.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alteryx by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Down 1.4 %

Alteryx stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

