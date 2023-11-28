US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

