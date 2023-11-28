US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,958 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $991,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

