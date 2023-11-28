US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGO

Argo Group International Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.