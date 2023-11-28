US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

