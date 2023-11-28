US Bancorp DE Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WMG stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

