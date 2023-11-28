US Bancorp DE Has $747,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

