US Bancorp DE Has $738,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

