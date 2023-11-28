US Bancorp DE Has $720,000 Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 106,720.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of SI-BONE worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $140,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,718 shares in the company, valued at $791,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $1,213,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

