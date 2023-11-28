US Bancorp DE Has $666,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,105,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 3,722,986 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,434,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,365,000 after buying an additional 3,119,978 shares during the period.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

