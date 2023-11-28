US Bancorp DE Has $626,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,766 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

