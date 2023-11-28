US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.3 %

HRB stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

