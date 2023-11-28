US Bancorp DE Buys 1,753 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

CLF opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

