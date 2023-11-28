US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 195.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

