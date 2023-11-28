US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,316 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,838,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

