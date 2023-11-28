United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 83,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United States Steel by 62.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $945,632. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of X opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

