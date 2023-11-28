United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UDIRF

United Internet Price Performance

United Internet Company Profile

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $24.70.

(Get Free Report

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.