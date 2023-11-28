United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.0 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.