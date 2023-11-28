Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

