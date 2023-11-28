Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after buying an additional 151,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

