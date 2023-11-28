Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

ATGE stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $58.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

