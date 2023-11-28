Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,535 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 555,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $465.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.74 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

