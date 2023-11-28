Trexquant Investment LP Sells 100,882 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,882 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,222,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at $797,719,987.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 237,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,222,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,448,613 shares of company stock valued at $62,596,833 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

