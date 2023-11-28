Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.