Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 798.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 2.16. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

