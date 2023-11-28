Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 5,699.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in eHealth by 322.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

