Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 19,110 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and sold 13,507 shares worth $579,650. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.