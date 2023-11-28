Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Under Armour Trading Up 3.5 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

