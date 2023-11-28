Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,772,000 after buying an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

