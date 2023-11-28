Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.25 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

