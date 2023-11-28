Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,722 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aaron’s news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

