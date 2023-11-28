Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

SNV opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

