Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

