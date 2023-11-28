Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

