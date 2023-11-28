Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

