Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

