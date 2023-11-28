Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.