Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 679.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE NBR opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $849.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

