Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 70,598 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

