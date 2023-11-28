Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 67,820 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

