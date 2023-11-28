Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,728 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

