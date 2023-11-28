Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 24,520 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5,936.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 1,709,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3,236.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 321,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

