Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 243,897 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1,597.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,897 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

