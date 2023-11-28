Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 219,148 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 188.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

