Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

