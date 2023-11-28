Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RIG opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

